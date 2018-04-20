Marissa Shephard trial heads into second day of testimony after break

The jury in the Marissa Shephard trial is expected to hear more interviews with Devin Morningstar on Friday.

On Thursday, a lengthy police interview with Morningstar was played for the jury.

Marissa Shephard, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and arson with disregard to human life.

The body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie was found in a burned out townhouse at 96 Sumac Street in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015.

On Thursday, the jury watched a videotaped police interview of Devin Morningstar, from December of 2015. Morningstar had previously refused to testify. (Facebook)

Earlier in the trial, the 20-year-old Morningstar was called three times to testify. Each time, he refused to take an oath, make a solemn affirmation, or even answer questions.

Refused to testify

Justice Zoël Dionne warned that refusal could lead to jail time, but it seemed to have no effect on Morningstar, who just stood before the judge in handcuffs and shackles and refused again.

But on Thursday, the jury sat through a taped police interview that was recorded at the Codiac RCMP detachment on Dec. 20, 2015, the same day Morningstar was arrested for murder.

The interview, conducted by Sgt. James MacPherson, took most of the day to play.

In it, Morningstar details Baylee Wylie's last few hours and says the victim was stabbed between 100 and 200 times, "everywhere."

The body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie was found in a burned out townhouse in Moncton in December of 2015. (Submitted)

The jury is expected to hear an audio tape of Morningstar before viewing another videotape, this one a statement.

Three months have been set aside for the trial.