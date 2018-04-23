Marissa Shephard trial set to resume on Monday

Proceedings in Marissa Shephard's murder trial will resume on Monday after one of the 14 jurors called in sick, cancelling Friday's testimony.

Shephard, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of Baylee Wylie, 18.

The jury was expected to hear more of what Devin Morningstar told RCMP in December 2015, after Wylie's body was discovered.

Firefighters found Wylie's body in a burned-out townhouse at 96 Sumac St. in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015.

On Thursday, a lengthy videotaped interview with Morningstar was played in court.

The body of Baylee Wylie,18, was found in a burned out townhouse in Moncton in December of 2015. (Submitted)

Earlier in the trial, Morningstar, 20, was called three times to testify. Standing in handcuffs and shackles before the judge, he refused each time.

But on Thursday, the jury sat through an interview recorded at the Codiac RCMP detachment on Dec. 20, 2015, the same day Morningstar was arrested for murder.

In the video, Morningstar detailed Wylie's last hours and said he was stabbed between 100 and 200 times, "everywhere."

On Thursday, the jury watched a videotaped police interview of Devin Morningstar, from December of 2015. Morningstar had previously refused to testify. (Facebook)

Morningstar said he, Shephard and Tyler Noel all took part in the attack on Wylie in the basement of Shephard's Sumac Street home.

Morningstar said he stabbed Wylie three times with guidance from Noel, Shepherd stabbed Wylie about 25 times, and Noel was responsible for all the other wounds.

The jury is expected to hear an audiotape of Morningstar before viewing another videotape, this one a statement.