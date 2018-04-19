Marissa Shephard's 1st-degree murder trial resumes today

The first-degree murder trial of Marissa Shephard will resume today, now that a voir dire that started at the beginning of April has ended.

The 22-year-old Moncton woman is charged with murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, in December 2015.

Wylie's body was found in a burned-out townhouse at 96 Sumac St. in Moncton.

A voir dire, or trial within a trial, takes place without the jury present and there is a ban on publishing what happens.

An RCMP forensic DNA specialist was the last person to testify before the voir dire began.

On March 29, Michelle Scott-Mascioli told the court a blood stain found on the rear porch of 96 Sumac St. belonged to a woman with the initials M.S.

The body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie was found in a burned out townhouse at 96 Sumac St. in Moncton in December 2015. (Submitted)

Scott-Mascioli also said Baylee Wylie's DNA was found on the blade of a knife, at least four gloves and the basement staircase, railing and walls.

DNA belonging to two men, with initials T.N. and D.M., were found on one of the gloves.

During the trial, 20-year-old Devin Morningstar was also called as a witness three times but each time refused to take an oath or answer questions.

Justice Zoël Dionne warned him that his refusal could lead to jail time.