'He was my friend': Marissa Shephard testifies in her own defence at murder trial

Marissa Shephard says she was "really close" to Moncton teen Baylee Wylie.

"He was my friend," she told the jury at her murder trial in Moncton Court of Queen's Bench on Monday.

​​Shephard, 22, of Moncton, is charged with first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of Wylie, 18.

Firefighters found his body in her burned-out townhouse at 96 Sumac St. on Dec. 17, 2015.

​​Shephard is testifying in her own defence.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux called her to the stand after delivering his opening statements to the jury.

Lemieux told the jury Shephard had no motive to kill Wylie.

He was murdered by Tyler Noel and Devin Morningstar, who were convicted based on evidence — DNA fingerprints, said Lemieux.

It was the first time in the 23-day trial the jury heard that Noel, 20, and Morningstar, 20, both of Moncton, had been convicted in Wylie's murder.

The body of 18 year old Baylee Wylie was found in a burned-out townhouse in Moncton. (Submitted)

"Were they [all] together when Baylee Wylie lost his life?" asked Lemieux. The facts and evidence do not fit with Morningstar's version of events, the defence lawyer argued.

The Crown rested its case on April 24, after calling 40 witnesses.