Marissa Shephard's trial heads in to final phase

Justice Zoël Dionne is expected to deliver his charge to the jury Monday as the trial of Marissa Shephard winds down.

On Friday, the crown and the defence both presented their closing arguments to the jury.

The crown called Marissa Shephard's testimony on the stand "self serving" and pointed to inconsistencies in her testimony.

For example, Shephard testified that after she came back from a second escort call that night, she saw Baylee Wylie with no shirt on, with "bong smoke" coming out of his lung.

Lalonde says evidence photos show Wylie wearing a shirt, and says that's not compatible with the testimony of Dr. Ather Naseemuddin, who performed the autopsy.

Dr. Naseemuddin said he could not see the lung wound because it was small, and knew the lung was punctured because it was collapsed.

The crown also made reference to something Marissa Shephard said in her testimony, which she says happened at Devin Morningstar's apartment following the murder.

Annie St. Jacques said when Tyler Noel suggested killing Devin Morningstar and Bailey Fillmore, Shephard said "no, we are not killing anyone else."

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux told the court Friday morning that there is a lack of physical evidence linking Mrissa Shephard to Baylee Wylie's murder, because she wasn't present when the Moncton teenager was killed.

Lemieux spent the entire morning going through the Crown's evidence, saying much of it was there for "volume not value."

Marissa Shephard is being tried in the Court of Queen's Bench on charges of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. 18-year-old Baylee Wylie's stabbed and burned body was found Dec. 17, 2015, by Moncton firefighters responding to a call at Shephard's townhouse at 96 Sumac St.

Judge Dionne told the court he expects his charge to the jury will take the entire day.