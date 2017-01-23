Accused murderer Marissa Shephard will be entering a plea on Monday morning on a charge of assaulting a jail guard.

The 21-year-old is accused of assaulting a correctional officer at the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi on July 28. She will also be choosing a mode of trial on Monday.

She has been in custody since March 1, waiting for a preliminary inquiry on charges of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of Moncton teen Baylee Wylie last winter.

That hearing starts on May 1.

The body of Wylie, 18, was found in a burned-out triplex on Sumac Street in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. He had been bound in plastic wrap, severely beaten while tied to a chair, and stabbed up to 200 times.

Devin Morningstar, 19, was found guilty of first-degree murder and arson in Wylie's death last month after a jury deliberated for 21 hours over three days.

Shephard's co-accused Tyler Noel is to be tried on charges of first-degree murder and arson in October 2017.

Shephard was arrested in Moncton on a Canada-wide warrant after she had managed to elude police for 10 weeks.