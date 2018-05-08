Jury at Marissa Shephard's murder trial enters 1st full day of deliberations
Shephard, 22, is charged with 1st-degree murder and arson in 2015 death of Moncton teen Baylee Wylie
The jury at Marissa Shephard's murder trial in Moncton entered its first full day of deliberations Tuesday.
Court of Queen's Bench Justice Zoël Dionne completed his eight hours of instructions to the jury on Monday night.
Shephard, 22, of Moncton, is charged with first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of Baylee Wylie, 18.
Firefighters found his body in her burned-out townhouse at 96 Sumac St. on Dec. 17, 2015. He had been stabbed about 200 times, the trial heard.
Two other people have already been convicted of murder in Wylie's death — Devin Morningstar and Tyler Noel.
The judge told the jurors they can find Shephard guilty if they believe she was the principal actor in the killing of Wylie, but also if they think she assisted or encouraged it.
"You don't actually have to determine who delivered the fatal blows," Dionne said.The jurors, who sat through two months of evidence and testimony, will remain sequestered until they reach a unanimous verdict.
They have four options on the first-degree murder charge: guilty as charged, not guilty, guilty of second-degree murder, or guilty of manslaughter.
On the arson charge, they have a choice of guilty or not guilty.
