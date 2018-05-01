Marissa Shephard to return to witness stand today in her 1st-degree murder trial

Marissa Shephard is expected to finish her testimony Tuesday morning at her first-degree murder trial, a day after she testified about the day Baylee Wylie was killed.

Shephard, 22, of Moncton, is charged with first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of Wylie.

Firefighters found the 18-year-old's body in Shephard's burned-out townhouse at 96 Sumac St. on Dec.17, 2015.

The body of Baylee Wylie was found in a burned-out townhouse on Sumac Street in Moncton in December 2015. (Submitted)

Shephard is testifying in her own defence.

On Monday, she told the court that she was not home when Wylie was stabbed.

​Shephard was on the stand for the entire day Monday. Once the defence has finished questioning her, she will be cross examined by the Crown.