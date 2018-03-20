Marissa Shephard's murder trial, in connection with the 2015 death of Moncton teen Baylee Wylie, is set to continue on Tuesday.

Shephard, 22, is on trial for first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

On Monday, the murder trial heard from Bailey Fillmore, who "hung out" with the accused and two others after Wylie was killed.

Wylie's burned and beaten body was discovered by firefighters on Dec. 17, 2015.

The 18-year-old had been bound in plastic wrap, tied to a chair and severely beaten and stabbed, with up to 200 wounds.

Fillmore, who was friends with Wylie, said her mother woke her on the morning of Dec. 17, 2015, and drove her to the burned triplex on Sumac Street.

Baylee Wylie,18, was murdered in December of 2015. (Submitted)

The area was cordoned off with caution tape and an officer confirmed there had been a fire, but Fillmore testified she didn't yet realize Wylie was dead.​

This is the second week of Shephard's murder trial.