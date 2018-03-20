Marissa Shephard's murder trial, in connection with the 2015 death of Moncton teen Baylee Wylie, is set to continue on Tuesday.
Shephard, 22, is on trial for first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.
On Monday, the murder trial heard from Bailey Fillmore, who "hung out" with the accused and two others after Wylie was killed.
- Murder-scene neighbour heard crying, scared voice through the walls during attack
- Convicted killer to testify in murder trial of co-accused Marissa Shephard
- Grisly photos displayed on 1st day of testimony at Marissa Shephard trial
Wylie's burned and beaten body was discovered by firefighters on Dec. 17, 2015.
The 18-year-old had been bound in plastic wrap, tied to a chair and severely beaten and stabbed, with up to 200 wounds.
On mobile? Get the latest details from our live blog here.
Fillmore, who was friends with Wylie, said her mother woke her on the morning of Dec. 17, 2015, and drove her to the burned triplex on Sumac Street.
The area was cordoned off with caution tape and an officer confirmed there had been a fire, but Fillmore testified she didn't yet realize Wylie was dead.
This is the second week of Shephard's murder trial.