The murder trial of Marissa Shephard continues in Moncton Court of Queen's Bench on Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old Moncton woman is accused of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie more than two years ago.

On Monday, Crown prosecutors questioned the first of 72 witnesses that will be called during what is expected to be a three-month trial. Several RCMP officers took the stand and described grisly images taken from the crime scene at Shephard's residence in a burned-out Moncton triplex.

Firefighters discovered Wylie's body beneath a mattress. He had been bound to a chair, beaten and stabbed more than 200 times.

Crown prosecutor Annie St. Jacques during Marissa Shephard's murder trial on March 12, 2018. (Andrew Robson)

Shephard has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Devin Morningstar, 21, and Tyler Noel, 20, are both serving life sentences for murder and arson with disregard for human life in connection with Wylie's death. Morningstar was found guilty of first-degree murder and Noel pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge.