The Crown prosecution will begin to present its case against Marissa Shephard in Moncton Court of Queen's Bench on Monday.

Shephard, a 22-year-old from Moncton, is on a trial for first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in connection with the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie more than two years ago.

After a snowstorm postponed proceedings Thursday and Friday, the trial is set to restart at 9:30 a.m., when Crown prosecutor Annie St. Jacques will call her first witness. St. Jacques outlined in her opening statement a slew of witnesses she will call in the coming weeks, including Devin Morningstar.

Marissa Shephard, 21, of Moncton, is in custody awaiting a preliminary inquiry on charges of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, in December of 2015. (RCMP)

The 21-year-old was one of three people accused in Wylie's death. Morningstar was found guilty of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in November 2016. He is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The other individual involved in Wylie's death is Tyler Noel, 20, who is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 16 years after pleading guilty last May to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

Shephard pleaded not guilty to both charges.

'Disturbing events'

A 14-person jury and two alternates were selected earlier this week, but one juror was discharged for "unexpected reasons" minutes before the Crown's opening statement. The trial will proceed with one alternate juror, said Justice Zoël Dionne.

A sketch of Justice Zoël Dionne in Moncton Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday. Dionne cautioned the jury there will be graphic evidence presented in the coming weeks. (Andrew Robson)

Twelve of the 14 jurors will be selected at random to deliberate the verdict. Extra jurors were selected because of the length of the trial, which could last three months.

During that time, the jury "will see and hear the disturbing events in the death of a young man," St. Jacques said in court Wednesday.

The body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie was discovered in a residence in Moncton by firefighters in December after extinguishing an early morning fire at the residence. (Submitted)

Wylie's body was discovered by firefighters beneath a mattress in the ruins of a burned-out triplex unit on Sumac Street on Dec. 17, 2015. He had been bound to a chair, beaten and stabbed.

The pathologist counted more than 200 wounds and said Wylie suffered second- and third-degree burns to about 15 per cent of his body.