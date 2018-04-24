Marissa Shephard murder trial continues with cross-examination of RCMP officer

The first-degree murder trial of Marissa Shephard is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning in a Moncton courtroom with cross-examination of the RCMP officer who took Devin Morningstar's statement.

Marissa Shephard is charged in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie in December 2015. She is also charged with arson with disregard for human life.

In court Monday Cpl. Laurent Lemieux testified about the statement he took from Devin Morningstar.

In a video recording of Morningstar's statement to police, he spoke at length about the night that Wylie was murdered.

The court heard that Wylie was stabbed about 200 times.

Morningstar told an undercover officer he stabbed Wylie three times.

During his videotaped statement, he attributed 50 of the stab wounds to Shephard and the rest to Tyler Noel.

Morningstar has been called to testify before the court three times, but has refused to testify each time.