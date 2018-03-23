Marissa Shephard trial resumes following one-day break

The first-degree murder trial of Marissa Shephard, who is accused of killing teenager Baylee Wylie more than two years ago, resumes today in Moncton after a one-day break because of bad weather.

The 22-year-old Moncton woman is also on trial for arson with disregard for human life.

The body of the 18-year-old Wylie was discovered by firefighters in Shephard's burned-out New Brunswick Housing unit at 96 Sumac St. on Dec. 17, 2015.

On Wednesday, Crown witness Devin Morningstar, who was brought to court in shackles and handcuffs, refused to testify.

Devin Morningstar, 20, refused to testify Wednesday when the Crown called him as a witness. (Facebook)

Justice Zoël Dionne asked Morningstar whether he wanted to take an oath or make a solemn affirmation.

"Neither," Morningstar replied.

The judge then asked Morningstar if he was willing to solemnly affirm he would answer to the best of his ability and to tell the truth.

"Do you agree to do that?" the judge asked.

Morningstar replied no. He was then led out of the courtroom.

Earlier in the day, RCMP Const. Joel Arsenault testified about his arrest of Shephard on March 1, 2016.

RCMP Const. Joel Arsenault testified Wednesday about arresting Shephard in Moncton on March 1, 2016. (Andrew Robson)

Arsenault said a call came in that day about Shephard and two other people walking near the Shediac Road.

He said he tracked them down, and once they realized who he was, they "scrambled" from the scene. A man got away, but the constable said he got a woman, later identified as Krystal Toole, to stop.

Arsenault then saw a second woman, who was wearing aviator sunglasses, a teal tuque and a blue jacket.

He said he told her to come toward him, and she did. When he asked her name, she said it was Natalie.

Testimony ended earlier than expected on Wednesday, as Crown Prosecutor Annie St. Jacques said she had no other witnesses to call.

Crown prosecutors Annie St. Jacques and Eric Lalonde started calling witnesses on March 12.

The trial is expected to last until May or June.