Marissa Shephard murder trial to hear from more witnesses as it enters 2nd week

Testimony resumes Monday afternoon after regular court proceedings were put on hold Thursday afternoon for a voir dire.

A voir dire is like a trial within a trial. It's open to the public but the jury is not present, therefore nothing discussed can be reported on.

Last week crown prosecutors called 14 witnesses. They were police officers, firefighters, a former NB Housing employee and one of Marissa Shephard's neighbours. But some of the most compelling testimony came from the unknowing get away driver, Claude Leblanc.

Under cross examination, Leblanc couldn't definitively place Shephard at the triplex, where Baylee Wylie was murdered. From the stand on Thursday, Leblanc told the court of his annoyance at being woken up at four in the morning by a crying Devin Morningstar on Dec 17, 2015.

Leblanc said he was asked to go to Sumac Street, in the Lewisville area of Moncton where he picked up Morningstar and two other people, a male and a female. The identity of the woman was at the centre of defence lawyer's questioning.

Marissa Shephard, 22, pictured in an undated photo taken before her arrest in March 2016. Witness Claude Leblanc couldn't definitively place Shephard at the Baylee Wylie's murder scene. Leblanc added that, "people gain weight in prison, some people go back to their natural hair colour in prison." He said the woman he picked up the morning of the murder had blond hair. Shephard now is a brunette. (Facebook)

In court, Leblanc said Shephard was 'possibly' the woman he gave a ride to that morning. But Gilles Lemieux, Shephard's lawyer recounted to Leblanc he told police on Dec. 18, 2015 the occupants of the car were, "'some dude and some chick. I don't know them."

"Today, two years later you say Marissa Shephard, but on the eighteenth you couldn't identify her," Lemieux said to which Leblanc agreed.