Marissa​ Shephard, who was charged almost 11 months ago with first-degree murder and arson in connection with the death of Moncton teen Baylee Wylie, still doesn't have a lawyer.

Shephard, 21, is scheduled to have a preliminary inquiry start on May 1, but a Moncton courtroom heard during a case management hearing Tuesday that she hasn't been able to secure defence counsel through legal aid.

Judge Pierre Arsenault said the legal aid issue needs to be resolved before the court can firm up details about the preliminary inquiry, such as how long it will last and how many witnesses will be required.

He scheduled another case management meeting for Feb. 22.

The body of Wylie, 18, was found on Dec. 17, 2015 in a burned-out triplex on Sumac Street in Moncton. He had been bound in plastic wrap, severely beaten while tied to a chair, and stabbed up to 200 times.

Crown prosecutor Annie St. Jacques said she's very concerned with the delay in Shephard's case and pointed out that defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux attended all prior appearances for Shephard.

Lemieux told the judge he was only appearing as a "friend of the court" Tuesday because no legal aid certificate had been received.

He said Shephard has made efforts to retain counsel but hasn't been successful.

Shephard, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt, stood and told the judge she has made two different applications for legal aid but hasn't received any word yet.

The body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie was discovered by Moncton firefighters after they extinguished an early morning fire on Dec. 17, 2015. (Submitted)

Arsenault said Shephard only filed the application on Jan. 26, and he was told there is a form that needs to be submitted to complete the legal aid request.

Lemieux said he couldn't answer any of the court's questions about Shephard's pending preliminary inquiry because he is not the lawyer on record.

He is in a difficult situation, he said.

Devin Morningstar, 19, was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and arson in Wylie's death.

Tyler Noel, 19, is scheduled to to be tried in October for first-degree murder and arson in Wylie's death.