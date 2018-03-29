Skip to Main Content
Jury in Marissa Shephard trial returns after 2-day absence

Notifications

Jury in Marissa Shephard trial returns after 2-day absence

The 14-member jury returns Thursday morning for the continuation of the first-degree murder trial of 22-year-old Marissa Shephard.

Marissa Shephard on trial in Moncton in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie

Tori Weldon · CBC News ·
Marissa Shephard is charged with first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie. (RCMP)

Jurors in Marissa Shephard's first-degree murder trial are returning to court Thursday morning after a two-day absence because of a voir dire.

There is a ban against publishing what happens during a voir dire, which Justice Zoel Dionne described as a trial within a trial, which takes place without the jury present. 

Shephard is charged in the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, whose body was found in a burned-out Moncton townhouse more than two years ago. 

On mobile? Follow our live coverage here.

Early on, Dionne said half the proceedings in a murder trial might happen in the absence of the jury, and so far this case fits the mould.

Three months have been set aside for Shephard's trial, which is nearing the end of its third week.

Wylie was found dead in a Moncton townhouse in December 2015. (Submitted)

Meanwhile, weather and a concern about unsafe roads have slowed things down.  

The 22-year-old Shephard is being held at the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi and is driven to Moncton each day for the trial in the Court of Queen's Bench.

Thursday morning, the jury will be called back in and a new witness will testify.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us