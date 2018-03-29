Jurors in Marissa Shephard's first-degree murder trial are returning to court Thursday morning after a two-day absence because of a voir dire.

There is a ban against publishing what happens during a voir dire, which Justice Zoel Dionne described as a trial within a trial, which takes place without the jury present.

Shephard is charged in the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, whose body was found in a burned-out Moncton townhouse more than two years ago.

Early on, Dionne said half the proceedings in a murder trial might happen in the absence of the jury, and so far this case fits the mould.

Three months have been set aside for Shephard's trial, which is nearing the end of its third week.

Wylie was found dead in a Moncton townhouse in December 2015. (Submitted)

Meanwhile, weather and a concern about unsafe roads have slowed things down.

The 22-year-old Shephard is being held at the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi and is driven to Moncton each day for the trial in the Court of Queen's Bench.

Thursday morning, the jury will be called back in and a new witness will testify.