Marissa Shephard voir dire continues into Wednesday

The first-degree murder trial of Marissa Shephard continues Wednesday, though the details of the current proceedings cannot be reported.

The trial entered into a voir dire on Tuesday morning. A voir dire is like a trial within a trial and happens in the absence of the jury.

Shephard, 22, is on trial for the murder of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie, and for arson with disregard for human life.

The voir dire will not take place on Wednesday morning, as the sheriff's department decided not to move prisoners to or from the Moncton courthouse because of a freezing rain warning.

Voir dire proceedings are expected to continue on Wednesday afternoon, with the jury scheduled to return to court Thursday morning.

During the trial, 20-year-old Devin Morningstar was called as a witness three times. On each occasion he refused to take an oath, make a solemn affirmation, or even answer questions.

Justice Zoel Dionne warned him his refusal could lead to jail time, but Morningstar, each time standing before the judge in handcuffs and shackles, refused.

Three months have been set aside for the trail.