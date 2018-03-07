Jury selection for the murder trial of Marissa Shephard is expected to wrap up in Moncton Court of Queen's Bench this morning, more than two years after the slaying of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

One more juror and two alternate jurors are required before the trial can begin, likely later this afternoon.

Thirteen jurors — seven men and six women — have already been sworn in since the process began on Monday.

Normally juries have only 12 members, but more are needed in this case because the trial could stretch into June, increasing the chances someone will get sick, or be unable to serve for some other reason.

Shephard, 22, of Moncton, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in connection with Wylie's death.

His body was discovered by firefighters beneath a mattress in the ruins of a burned-out triplex unit on Sumac Street on Dec. 17, 2015.

He had been bound to a chair, beaten and stabbed. The pathologist counted more than 200 wounds and said Wylie suffered second- and third-degree burns to about 15 per cent of his body.

Jury selection is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. with 50 prospective jurors due in court.

Justice Zoël Dionne has asked all jurors convene at 1:30 p.m., when the trial is expected to begin.

The 13 sworn jurors were selected from a pool of 150 people. The other potential jurors were either rejected or excused by the judge, Crown prosecutors or defence for a variety of reasons.

Baylee Wylie, 18, was killed in December of 2015. (Submitted)

Some people who said they had already made up their minds about the accused's guilt were excluded. Some who said they didn't know anything about the case were also dismissed.

One woman said she knows the accused, a young man said he went to school with the victim, while another man said he taught both Shephard and Wylie.

Others cited medical reasons, financial hardship, or being a caregiver, such as one woman who has four small children at home, and another woman who has a sick husband.

One woman from Elsipogtog First Nation said she is still dealing with the trauma of the recent hit and run death of Brady Francis, 22, in Saint-Charles.

A total of 1,200 people were sent summonses for possible jury duty.

Moncton Court of Queen's Bench Justice Zoël Dionne could begin his instructions to the jury by this afternoon. (Andrew Robson)

Shephard, who was arrested in Moncton on a Canada-wide warrant in March 2016 and has remained in custody ever since, is the third person to be prosecuted in Wylie's death.

Devin Morningstar, 21, is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years after being found guilty in November 2016 of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

Tyler Noel, 20, is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 16 years after pleading guilty last May to second-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life.

Shephard previously waived her right to a preliminary inquiry — a hearing that determines if there's enough evidence to proceed to trial.