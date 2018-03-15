Marissa Shephard's murder trial in connection with the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie resumed in Moncton today with testimony from a friend of a man already convicted in the killing.

Shephard, 22, has been accused of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life. She pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Wylie's burned and battered body was found by Moncton firefighters early on Dec. 17, 2015, when they responded to a call at a triplex on Sumac Street.

On Thursday, the Crown called Claude Leblanc, whose former neighbour, Devin Morningstar, is serving a life term in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in Wylie's death.

Morningstar was like a brother to him, Leblanc said, and called him in the early hours of Dec. 17.

"Devin crying on the line, said he needed a ride," Leblanc said.

Leblanc agreed to pick him up on Sumac Street. When he arrived, two people jumped into the car, with "bags and bags of stuff."

A possible 72 witnesses will be called during the trial, which is expected to last three months.

Witnesses so far have included neighbour Helen Patria Mandy, who heard the sounds of beating in the early evening of Dec. 16, 2015.

Cpl. Denis Leblanc, a forensic identification specialist with the RCMP, testified about his job taking pictures at the murder scene.

The court previously saw photos of red-stained walls next to everyday household items, including children's toys and a Christmas tree in a plastic bin.

Firefighters discovered Wylie's body beneath a mattress. He had been bound to a chair, beaten and stabbed more than 200 times.

Baylee Wylie,18, was murdered in December of 2015. (Submitted)

Court was not in session on Wednesday because of the major storm and sheriffs don't transport prisoners during storms.

Devin Morningstar, 21, and Tyler Noel, 20, are both serving life sentences for murder and arson with disregard for human life. Morningstar was found guilty of first-degree murder and Noel pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder.