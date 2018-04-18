Marissa Shepard murder trial set to resume testimony before jury

The first-degree murder trial of Marissa Shephard is to resume Thursday morning now that a voir dire that began in early April has ended.

The 22-year-old Moncton woman is charged with murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, in December 2015.

Wylie's body was found in a burned-out townhouse at 96 Sumac St. in Moncton.

A voir dire, or trial within a trial, takes place without the jury present, and there is a ban against publishing what happens.

An RCMP forensic DNA specialist was the last person to testify before this voir dire, which ended Wednesday.

On March 29, Michelle Scott-Mascioli told the court a blood stain found on the rear porch of 96 Sumac belongs to a woman with the initials M.S.

Testifying via video conference, she said the RCMP label DNA samples with initials only, so she did not give the court the full name of the DNA match.

Scott-Mascioli also said Baylee Wylie's DNA was found on the blade of a knife, at least four gloves and the basement staircase, railing and walls.

DNA belonging to two men, with initials T.N. and D.M., were found on one of the gloves.

Speaking to the witness, defence attorney Gilles Lemieux said two men were convicted of Wylie's murder and their names "correspond with your control samples, T.N. and D.M."

Scott-Mascioli also said Wylie's DNA was found on a can of Axe body spray that was found in a car.

Three months have been set aside for Marissa Shephard's trial, which began in early March. (Andrew Robson)

Claude Leblanc, a Crown witness, testified earlier to finding a can of body spray in his trunk after he drove Devin Morningstar, a second young man and a young woman he said was "possibly" Shephard from the Sumac address.

During the trial, 20-year-old Devin Morningstar was called as a witness three times but each time refused to take an oath or answer questions.

Justice Zoël Dionne warned him his refusal could lead to jail time.