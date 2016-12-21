The mother of accused murderer Marissa Shephard has been deemed unfit to be tried or held criminally responsible for stealing cigarettes from Irving gas stations in Moncton and threatening an employee by claiming she had a gun.

Christine Helene Carson, 50, spent the past month at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, after the Crown and defence both agreed she should be sent there for a mental health assessment.

Carson's daughter, 21-year-old Marissa Shephard, is in jail awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie last December.

Carson made a brief court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Moncton after a slight delay in her arrival from the hospital.

She was brought to the prisoner's box in handcuffs, where she sat during the proceedings.

Her partner and her parents attended the hearing as well.

Carson's daughter, 21-year-old Marissa Shephard, is accused of first-degree murder and arson in the death of Baylee Wylie. (Facebook)

Judge Troy Sweet did not elaborate when he announced in court that Carson had been found unfit for trial.

Court heard that Codiac RCMP received a call about an armed robbery at 3:30 a.m. at the Irving gas station at 1515 Mountain Rd. on Nov. 20.

The station employee said Carson had asked for eight packs of cigarettes. When he placed them on the counter, Carson told him she was taking them with her and said she had a gun in her pocket. The clerk let her go.

She was seen leaving in a silver SUV and headed to the casino area, according to the police report.

Released home

Carson's lawyer said that her client was clearly not well at the time of the incident, and that getting 24 packs of cigarettes in a 24-hour period — she had bought 16 the day before — was out of character for Carson, who is only an occasional smoker.

The Crown did not object and suggested the matter be sent to the review board for a disposition hearing, which the judge agreed to.

The review board decides whether a person found unfit for trial should spend time in a psychiatric centre or be allowed to live in the community, either under some supervision or none.

Until her case goes to the board, Carson has been released on conditions that include:

Keeping the peace and being of good behaviour

Not possessing or consuming any non-prescription drugs or alcohol

Curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

It was also suggested she meet with her medical team at least once a month.