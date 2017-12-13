Less than a quarter of Atlantic Canadian adults intend to buy pot even occasionally when it's legal, a new poll suggests.

About 20 per cent of New Brunswick adults plan to purchase marijuana for personal use at least occasionally once it's legalized by the federal government in July, according to the poll by Corporate Research Associates.

The likelihood of buying recreational pot is highest among people aged 18 to 34 — more than double that of older residents, the poll released on Wednesday shows.

Nearly 80 per cent of New Brunswickers who were polled said they do not intend to purchase any pot.

The other Atlantic provinces saw similar results for intent to purchase: Newfoundland and Labrador (23 per cent), Nova Scotia (19 per cent), and Prince Edward Island (15 per cent).

"Based on current purchase intentions for marijuana for personal use, the market for this product may be less than many anticipated in New Brunswick," Don Mills, chairman and CEO of Corporate Research Associates, said in a statement.

"This is especially the case if current intentions are appropriately discounted to reflect the degree of likelihood of such purchases."

It is possible, however, that purchase intentions are understated since recreational use is still illegal, Mills has noted.

New Brunswick adults will be allowed to carry a maximum of 30 grams of marijuana. (Radio-Canada)

​

Two in 10 New Brunswickers who responded to the telephone poll last month said they will either definitely or probably purchase marijuana, once legalized, at least occasionally, the results indicate.

The likelihood of purchasing among those aged 18 to 34 was 35 per cent, compared to 16 per cent for those aged 35 to 54, and 13 per cent for those aged 55 and older.

Eight in 10 New Brunswickers said they will either probably not or definitely not purchase marijuana.

The New Brunswick poll is based on a telephone sample of 400 adults between Nov. 2 and Nov. 29, with overall results accurate to within plus or minus 4.9 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 400 adults responded to the poll, conducted from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30, with overall results accurate to within plus or minus 4.9 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.

Nova Scotia's poll was conducted Oct. 10 until Oct. 24. It had a sample size of 400 adults, with overall results accurate to within plus or minus 4.9 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.

In P.E.I., 300 adults were polled between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. The overall results are accurate to within ± 5.6 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.