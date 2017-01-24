Six marijuana dispensaries in Saint John were raided by police on Tuesday morning as part of a joint-forces operation, resulting in some arrests.

The raids were the result of an investigation by the Saint John Police Force integrated street crime unit, said Sgt. Charles Breen.

He could not comment on any seizures. More details are expected to be released later in the day, he said.

The search warrants were executed at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

Medicinal Grounds, 104 Prince William St.

Medicinal Grounds, 505 Rothesay Ave.

BLW, 8 Simpson Dr.

King Canna, 76 Germain St.

HBB Medical Inc., 1714 Rothesay Rd.

HBB Medical Inc., 199 Chesley Dr.

The street crime unit was assisted by members of the RCMP southern district street crime unit and uniform patrol officers of the Saint John Police Force, said Breen.

Although the federal Liberal Party has announced plans to legalize marijuana this spring, the plant remains illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. In the meantime, decisions on how or whether to enforce the pot laws currently on the books have largely fallen to municipal policing agencies.

In September, Chief John Bates of the Saint John Police Force told CBC News medical marijuana dispensaries weren't a top priority.

"We have crime issues that we're endeavouring to tackle, societal issues like homelessness, vagrancy, and panhandling in the uptown we're trying to cure," Bates had said.

"I get far more calls about that than I have about a marijuana dispensary."

The Saint John street crime unit consists of officers from the Saint John Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Service and the RCMP,