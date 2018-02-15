Six people are facing charges after police seized drugs and lab equipment from two alleged illegal marijuana dispensaries in Moncton.

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP executed search warrants at two locations on Mapleton Road on Wednesday, Sgt. Louis Robichaud said in a statement on Thursday.

A "quantity" of marijuana was seized from each location, along with lab equipment believed to be used for the manufacturing of cannabis oil, said Robichaud.

Five men, ranging in age from 19 to 37, and a 56-year-old woman were arrested and released on promises to appear in court at later dates.

"There is no legal mechanism that allows for medical marijuana dispensaries to sell cannabis to the public," said Robichaud, noting cannabis remains a controlled substance.

Full implementation of legal cannabis is expected "next summer," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

RCMP are still trying to determine who the supplier of the drug is, as it is illegal and unregulated, said Robichaud.

"This is dangerous for any customers, because they cannot be sure of the contents or quality of the product they are consuming."

The only legal way to obtain marijuana is to purchase it from a licensed producer, in accordance with the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes regulations, he said.

A 25-year-old man from Moncton will appear in court on May 17.

A 22-year-old man from Riverview and a 37-year-old man from Moncton will appear in court on June 14.

A 19-year-old man and a 33-year-old man from Moncton, and a 56-year-old woman from Lakeville will appear in court on Aug. 16.

The investigation continues.