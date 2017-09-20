Marie Antonette Bugay, an alleged associate of a man RCMP say is a Hells Angels members, will learn Friday whether she will be released on bail as she waits to face drugs and weapons charges.

Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

She was arrested Aug. 29, after police searched her home and has been in custody ever since.

After hearing testimony for most of the morning, including from Bugay herself, Judge Julian Dickson reserved his decision until Friday afternoon, saying he needed time to review the evidence.

Bugay was remanded into custody until then.

There is a publication ban on any evidence presented during the hearing.

Bugay appeared in court Wednesday morning for the continuation of her bail hearing, seated in the prisoner's box with her legs in shackles.

Her once bright red hair bleached blonde, she sometimes smiled at three women seated in the public gallery of the courtroom.

Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, of Fredericton, appeared in court on Wednesday. (Facebook)

The bail hearing began the afternoon of Sept. 7 but was adjourned until Wednesday because Dickson had to oversee another matter.

Bugay, 40, is a "known associate" of Robin Moulton, who has been identified by police as being a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter, RCMP have said.

Moulton is facing several firearms and drug trafficking-related offences. He was arrested Aug. 22 after being stopped while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway near Woodstock at around 7:20 a.m.

He was denied bail after a hearing last month.

​He is scheduled to return to court in Saint John on Oct. 12 to enter pleas and choose a mode of trial.