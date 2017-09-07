A Fredericton woman, identified by police as being a known associate of an alleged Hells Angel, is back in court this afternoon for a bail hearing on drug and weapon offences.

Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon in connection with an ongoing joint-force investigation into outlaw motorcycle gang activities.

She appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Sept. 1, but the hearing was adjourned until today at 1:30 p.m. to give her defence lawyer more time to review disclosure material from the Crown.

There is a publication ban on the evidence being presented.

​Bugay is a "known associate" of Robin Moulton, who is a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter, according to the RCMP.

Moulton, 48, of Fredericton, is also in custody and facing 12 firearms and drug trafficking-related offences.

Robin Moulton, 48, and Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, of Fredericton, are both facing drug and weapons-related charges. (Facebook)

Judge Julian Dickson imposed a no-contact order between the pair during Bugay's last court appearance.

Bugay was arrested on Aug. 24 when police searched a home on Aberdeen Street and allegedly discovered a quantity of what police believe to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a Taser.

She was released, but arrested again on Aug. 29 when police say they seized a large quantity of money.

Moulton, who was arrested on Aug. 22, is scheduled to return to Saint John court on Oct. 12 to set a date for entering pleas and choosing a method of trial.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the RCMP and also involves the Canadian Border Services Agency, Saint John Police Force, Fredericton Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and Edmundston Police.