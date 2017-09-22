Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, shields her face from reporters as she is escorted into the Fredericton courthouse Wednesday morning. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Alleged Hells Angels associate Marie Antonette Bugay, who is facing numerous drugs and weapons charges, was denied bail Friday.

She also learned her next court appearance will be in Saint John so that she can appear before a judge with Robert Moulton, with whom she is a co-accused on most of the charges she's facing.

Police say Moulton is a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Mc Nomads New Brunswick chapter, the RCMP have said.

Bugay, 40, of Fredericton has been charged with several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapon. Among the charges, she is accused of possessing a restricted firearm — a 9-mm handgun — without a licence, possession of a silencer and possession of cocaine.

Robin Moulton, 48, and Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, of Fredericton, are both facing drug and weapons charges. (Facebook)

There is a ban on publishing any evidence presented during Bugay's bail hearing.

Bugay watched Judge Julian Dickson attentively from the prisoner's dock as he read his decision. After learning she would not be walking free, she looked down at the ground and bit her lip.

Next court appearance in Saint John

Dickson also approved a request from the Crown to have Bugay's file temporarily moved to Saint John, because of the charges she is jointly accused of with Moulton.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12, when she is scheduled to enter pleas and select a mode of trial.

Moulton is also scheduled to be in court that day for the same matters. He is facing several weapons and drug trafficking-related charges after being arrested Aug. 22 and was also denied bail.

His court appearances were relocated from Woodstock to Saint John over security concerns.

Crown prosecutor Melanie Ferro said it hasn't been determined yet if Bugay's case will remain in Saint John permanently.

Bugay was arrested Aug. 29, after police searched her home and has been in custody ever since.

Her bail hearing took place over two days, beginning the afternoon of Sept. 7. It was adjourned until Sept. 20 because Dickson had to oversee another matter.

On Wednesday, he said he was reserving his decision until Friday because he needed time to review the Crown and defence submissions.