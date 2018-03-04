March break is here and there are plenty of activities to keep the kids off the couches during their time away from the classroom.

There's plenty to do outside, whether it's on the weekend or day camps during the week, according to Brian Conoley, Information Morning Fredericton's resident outdoor guide.

Mactaquac Provincial Park

Mactaquac Provincial Park has several fire pits with shelters and benches open and accessible, Conoley says. People can snowshoe through the park and staff will provide wood and kindling for a fire for free if you call ahead. Snowshoe and cross country ski rentals are free for everyone as well. There are also two groomed sliding hills that are ranked among the top in the country. And if you're up for winter camping, it will only cost $10, Conoley says.

The Ville Cooperative

The Alexander Gibson schoolhouse has been turned into a community centre, Conoley says, and they're offering a day program during March Break in partnership with the Maritime College of Forest Technology. Kids will be outside almost all day, doing activities such as snowshoeing, learning how to build shelters, outdoor cooking and some off-site trips.

They also have a climbing wall that offers drop-in times for anyone to try.

"You'll have muscles sore you weren't even aware were on your body," he said.

Ice Climbing

If you find your teenagers are into climbing, Ascent New Brunswick is offering an ice school where kids can learn to ice climb. They offer all the safety gear and equipment to climb an ice wall in Sussex.

Kouchibouguac National Park

The park is offering a Gastronomic Adventure at Patterson Hill. It's a two kilometre walk to an open air barbecue pit where they're offering a three course meal for people. There are also cabins available with fireplaces that are set up for "comfort winter camping" Conoley says.

Crabbe Mountain

Crabbe Mountain is a great option, Conoley says, offering programs for every day of March break, including downhill and cross country skiing, snowshoeing and scavenger hunts.