Police say human remains have been discovered near Sunny Corner with a vehicle registered to 84-year-old Marcel Berthiaume, who has been missing for almost two months.

Two hunters found a blue 2008 Jeep Liberty matching the description of Berthiaume's vehicle in the woods near Sunny Corner, about 35 kilometres west of Miramichi, on Tuesday.

RCMP found the vehicle around 5 p.m. that day and confirmed it belonged to Berthiaume.

Human remains were found a short distance away.

Further testing is required to make a positive identification of the remains, though police said they believe they are those of Berthiaume.

Foul play is not suspected and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Berthiaume, of Trout Brook, has not been in contact with friends or family since May 20. He has been known to routinely take drives in the woods.