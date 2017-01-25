Starting April 18, the City of Moncton will have someone new in charge of its 700 employees.

Council voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Marc Landry as new city manager.

This comes after the former chief administrative officer, Jacques Dubé, resigned in August to take a similar position for the Halifax regional municipality.

Landry will earn a salary of $198,500 a year, council revealed Wednesday.

Jacques Dubé served as city manager for nine years before announcing his resignation in August. (CBC)

Originally from Moncton, Landry has been the city manager of Beaumont, Alta., in the Edmonton region, for the past seven years.

He was the Bouctouche chief administrative officer before that for five and a half years. At the time of his hiring, he was the youngest person to occupy the position in Canada at the time.

Long search

Moncton council had been actively looking to fill the top job since October, even paying $30,000 to an Ontario consulting firm to help in the search.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold said council looked for candidates both nationally and internationally but is happy to be bringing someone back to the community.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold says she is excited to have someone with Marc Landry's municipal experience as city manager. (CBC)

''He's a Moncton boy,'' said Arnold. ''And he's coming back home. So we're pretty excited about that.''

Coun. Paulette Thériault, who was part of the selection committee, said having someone bilingual for the job was a key factor for her.

The city said it received 70 serious applications, and called in six candidates for interviews.