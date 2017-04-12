Marc-André Doucet has been sentenced to four years behind bars on a charge of impaired driving causing the death of Jennifer Dawn Brewer.

He also received a seven-year driving suspension at the sentencing Wednesday in Fredericton court.

Doucet pleaded guilty to the charge that resulted from a crash on St. Anne's Point Drive in Fredericton on June 10, 2016.

Jennifer Brewer was killed in the June 10, 2016, crash, and the Crown is asking for a four-sentence for Marc-André Doucet, who was impaired at the wheel. (Facebook)

He blew 178 and 220 mg blood alcohol level.

Doucet's vehicle left the road on the sweeping turn at the foot of Regent Street around 3:30 a.m.

The body of Brewer, 24, was recovered in the St. John River two days after the crash.

At a sentencing hearing on March 22, the Crown recommended Justice Terrence Morrison of the Court of Queen's Bench impose a sentence of four years.