Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help identifying the man who tried to pull a woman into the woods at Moncton's Mapleton Park this week.

Megan DeWolfe, 21, told CBC News she was walking along the park's trail off Frampton Lane on July 3 around 8 a.m. when a man stepped out of the woods and grabbed her by the arm.

DeWolfe said she managed to fight him off, ran home and called police.

It's the third such incident in the city since April, said RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Chantal Farrah.

All three are still being investigated, but there's no indication they are connected, she said.

The first incident occurred April 27, near Elmwood Drive and the Trans-Canada Highway. A woman was walking around 9:50 p.m. when she was grabbed by an armed man, who forced her to a nearby wooded area.

The woman managed to fight off the assailant and was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said at the time.

Megan DeWolfe, a stay-at-home mother of a five-month-old, said she was relieved she didn't have her baby with her when she was grabbed by a man at Mapleton Park. (Ian Bonnell/Radio-Canada)

On the evening of April 29, a woman who was walking her dog on Dieppe Boulevard was approached by a man near the gates of a wooded trail that runs along the boulevard.

An altercation ensued and the man ran into the woods, police said.

Take precautions

DeWolfe said she considers herself lucky because she was able to get away from her attacker at Mapleton Park.

But she worries about others who frequent the popular 300-acre (121-hectare) city-operated park who might not be able to defend themselves.

Farrah said such incidents are rare, but they are a reminder for citizens to take safety precautions.

"And that applies to men, to women, to young people, to kids," she said. "If you're going to be going for a walk in an isolated area, go with a friend. Make sure that when you're in an area, you know where you are.

"If you have a feeling that something doesn't look right, doesn't fit right, don't take a risk. Go to a safe place and report it."