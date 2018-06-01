4 people face charges after man stabbed 'several times in the buttock'

Four people in Saint John are facing charges after a man was stabbed "several times in the buttock" on the city's east side Thursday night.

The 31-year-old victim was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has not been "very forthcoming" with information, Staff Sgt. Tony Hayes of the Saint John Police Force said in a news release Friday.

"The current version of the story" is that the man was in an altercation in the CIBC parking lot then ran to the nearby McAllister Place parking lot, said Hayes.

Four people followed him and "the fight was back on," he said.

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m.

The suspects fled in a Honda Accord but were later located with the assistance of the Kennebecasis Regional Police, said Hayes.

Two women, aged 18 and 29, and two male teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were interviewed by members of the major crime unit and released.

They are scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date on charges of aggravated assault, said Hayes.

The investigation continues.