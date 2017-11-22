A 68-year-old man believed to have hitchhiked from Boston to Campbellton has been reported missing.

Police are asking for the public's help finding William John Paul, who is known to have crossed the Canada-U.S. border on Nov. 16 in Chartierville, Que.

Paul, who was reported missing Tuesday, is described as five feet six inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short dark hair, brown eyes and wears glasses and often wears facial hair such as a goatee or mustache.

Police say he has several health problems and his family are concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the RCMP in Campbellton.