RCMP continue to investigate the cause of a single vehicle accident in Harcourt, N.B. that killed one man.

Police say a 25-year-old man from Aldoune, N.B., was killed Friday after the pickup truck he was driving left the road and landed in a ditch.

The single vehicle accident took place on Route 126 in Harcourt, N.B., around 5 p.m.

Harcourt is 60 kilometres from Moncton.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The highway was closed for about five hours while the Southeast District RCMP collision analyst investigated.

Cst. Bruno Lim said the cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.