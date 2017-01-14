A man who police believe was checking his own car's brakes was found dead under his vehicle at the Dieppe Farmer's Market Saturday morning.

The 67-year-old man from Scoudouc, N.B., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. André Pepin of the Codiac Regional RCMP said they received a call at 7:35 a.m. about a possible collision involving a pedestrian.

"Once at [the] scene and after investigation, it was determined that the owner of the vehicle involved was the deceased who was stuck under the vehicle," he said.

Pepin said there were no other vehicles involved.

He said the accident is still under investigation to determine what happened and why the owner was under the car looking at the brakes.

Pepin said the RCMP is asking anyone who was at the market at the time and may have seen something to contact them.