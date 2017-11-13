Fredericton police say a man who "barricaded" himself in the ceiling of the Shoppers Drug Mart on Prospect Street is facing several charges after a three-hour standoff.

Police say the man was found in the ceiling area of the business and attempts to remove him were not successful.

As a result the call developed into a barricaded person call, as the suspect refused to come down from the ceiling.

Police say the man was armed with a weapon.

The emergency response team, patrol officers, the K-9 unit and crisis negotiators were called in to help.

After a three-hour standoff, the crisis negotiators were able to persuade the man to come down from the ceiling and he was arrested.

The Fredericton Fire Department was also on scene to help out.