A man suspected of a Fredericton bank robbery has been arrested in Thunder Bay, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.

Jeffrey George Steph Gorsline, 37, is accused of robbing a TD Canada Trust on Prospect Street last Thursday.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken, but there were no injuries.

Gorsline was arrested after a Canada-wide warrant was issued. He was also wanted for an alleged parole violation in Nova Scotia.