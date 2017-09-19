A 36-year-old man was arrested after a car crashed through the front entrance of a school in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent after it was put on lockdown Tuesday, police say.

No one was injured in the crash at École Calixte-F.-Savoie.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston said it appears the man intentionally rammed the doors.

The school had already been placed on lockdown, after staff became aware the man was in the parking lot.

"I believe some threats had been made," Johnston said.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m.

"There was significant damage to the school," Johnston said. "There was also damage caused to a police vehicle when it was rammed by the suspect."

École Calixte-F.-Savoie serves students from kindergarten to Grade 8.

Southeast District RCMP are continuing to investigate, but Johnston said the man, from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, will appear in court Wednesday.