The national search for a new director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo is over.

Jill Marvin, who has 30 years of experience with zoos, has been hired to take over from Bruce Dougan, who retired after a 29-year career at the Moncton zoo.

Marvin, who is friends with Dougan, said she's been involved with animals her whole life and looks forward to her new role.

"I had a good feeling for the zoo itself right from the beginning because of Mr. Dougan," she said Friday.

Marvin will come to the zoo from the Aquarium du Québec in Quebec City, where she is director of conservation and animal care. She's been there for 11 years.

Marvin has also worked for the Jardin zoologique du Québec and the African Lion Safari in Cambrige, Ont.

She describes Magnetic Hill as an intimate zoo with a great collection of animals.

"I think with 30 years in the business I understand zoos and aquariums," she said. "I understand what the visitors are looking for, I understand the animals so the business itself, I'm dedicated to it and I think that will be really easy.

"I do need to get the lay of the land of the place."

She said it was good see a strategic plan for the zoo.

"That's something that's very interesting to me, that the City of Moncton has supported this zoo so much, and they do have a plan for development."

Marvin said she looks forward to moving the zoo forward and helping people discover the animals there.

"I love to build — I love to build new exhibits and I love to provide new education opportunities to the visitors," she said.

She is in the midst of relocating to Moncton, along with her husband and two children.

In March, she'll finish up at the aquarium and start getting her feet wet at the Moncton zoo, where she officially takes over on April 9.

The Magnetic Hill Zoo is one of the top tourist attractions in New Brunswick, a province Marvin said is "well advanced" in caring for animals and educating people about them.

"It is a big responsibility but it's a responsibility I take with a lot of pride," Martin said.