Woman injured on Magic Mountain's Torpedo reaches settlement

The case of a Riverview woman suing the Magic Mountain water park after seriously injuring her leg in the Torpedo slide will not go to trial.

A settlement was reached Friday between Elizabeth Tracy and the Moncton park, CBC News has learned.

None of the parties would comment or provide details of the settlement.

The Tracy family sued the park for negligence after an accident that happened in the summer of 2012.

The parents and their three daughters, aged 6, 8 and 10 at the time, waited outside the gates before the park's opening on a sunny July morning, while employees completed a "last-minute safety inspection."

After they got into the park, one of Tracy's daughters asked to ride a slide called the Torpedo, which is nearly two-storeys high and described as being "for the most daring."

Mom went before daughter

Tracy and her daughter climbed to the top, while Tracy's husband and the two other daughters stayed at the bottom to watch.

Tracy's daughter was nervous, so Tracy offered to go first, according to court documents.

She climbed inside an enclosed cabinet, crossed her legs and put both hands behind her back, as instructed by staff.

A Magic Mountain employee did a countdown, then the platform under Tracy's feet was released.

She said she plummeted at a "very high rate of speed" to the bottom of the slide, when her feet "suddenly and without warning struck a solid wood or plastic surface."

She tried to sit up, and noticed that her right leg was very badly deformed. She then went into shock.

The lawsuit claimed there wasn't enough water in the slide to cushion her fall because an employee had forgotten to release the main water valve that feeds all of the rides in the park.

Tracy claimed she suffered multiple fractures to her right leg, as her husband and three young daughters looked on.

Magic Mountain had denied responsibility

Magic Mountain initially denied any wrongdoing.

In court documents, the park's lawyer had said all water slides were inspected prior to opening and operating properly, and if Tracy had been injured it was due to her own negligence. He alleged she failed to listen to instructions regarding body positioning prior to her descent.

The park also stated she disregarded the "ride-at-your-own risk" warnings posted near the slide.

The trial was scheduled to last eight days in Moncton's court of Queen's Bench.

When reached on the phone, Elizabeth Tracy referred us to her lawyers, who explained family members will not make any comments on the settlement amount and wants to put the incident behind them.

Park officials were not available for comment.