New Brunswickers will be out with their skates, snowshows — and even yoga mats — during the "Winter Welderness" event Saturday at Mactaquac Provincial Park.

Organizer Peter Morrison says the event is a mixture of wellness and wilderness — "an attempt to get New Brunswickers to be active and well using the wilderness as its venue."

The event is free, except for the soup which is $2.

There are two sliding hills, one steep and one more suited for families. Attendees can bring their own sleds or borrow one at the site.

Instructors from Crabbe Mountain will be giving an introduction to skiing.

There will also be snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and skating on the frozen ponds around the golf course.

Savage's Bicycle Centre will be on site offering fat bike demonstrations.

Snowga at 3 p.m.

And if you prefer something more relaxing, there is a snow yoga — or snowga — session scheduled for 3 p.m.

And, of course, a warming hut for those who get cold feet.

"We have very long winters in New Brunswick," Morrison said. "This is an attempt to show people that if you're prepared and you have all the right equipment and do it properly, you can get out there and be just as active as any other season."