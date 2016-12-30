It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together. The problem, however, is there's no sleigh driver.

Mactaquac Provincial Park is looking for a new one.

Sleigh rides have been one of the most popular parts of the park's winter fun over the years.

Visitors can go snowshoeing, sledding and skating once the pond ice is solid enough, but a lot of calls to the park are about sleigh rides.

"It's a really nice experience for people who don't get to do that everyday," said Neill Sandwith, Mactaquac Provincial Park manager.

Sleigh rides are a popular winter activity at Mactaquac Provincial Park, where visitors can also snowshoe, sled and skate. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

"It's very popular."

The last driver to have the sleigh-ride contract told Sandwith before Christmas that he wouldn't be doing the rides this year. Now the park is searching for someone step in, and it's not an easy find.

A lot goes into being a sleigh driver. The new driver would have to provide the horses and sleigh, as well as any other necessary equipment.

"He would have to be willing to work with the public and engage with the public and have insurance and a safe sled," Sandwith said.

The park, which has offered sleigh rides since it opened in the 1960s, does have a place to keep the horses.

Mactaquac sleigh rides follow a 45-minute trail through the woods. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

A ride consists of a 45-minute trip on a trail groomed specifically for sleigh and horses. It starts at the Mactaquac Lodge and follows a trail through the woods.

"It goes out across [Route] 105," Sandwith said. "They have their own designated trail that they have, and it's through a nice wooded area, nice scenery."

Sandwith said the sleigh rides usually don't start until January, so the park isn't behind yet.

This year Mactaquac Provincial Park opened in the middle of December, which was earlier than usual. The park normally wouldn't open for winter activities until January.