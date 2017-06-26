Visitors at Mactaquac Beach were advised not to go in swimming over the weekend after the amount of E. coli in the water exceeded federal guidelines.

New Brunswick's medical officer of health confirmed Monday that test results for the bacteria led to a "No swimming" advisory at the beach on Friday, but the beach was not closed.

The advisory has been lifted.

Dr. Cristin Muecke said in an email to CBC News that there is an important difference between a No swimming advisory and a beach closure.

"The Regional Medical Officer of Health will only order a beach closure where evidence suggests that continued operation of the beach is dangerous to the public or poses a public health risk," she said.