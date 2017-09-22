Moncton has joined the list of high-risk areas for Lyme disease, the provincial government announced Friday in Saint John.

Two new counties, Albert and Westmorland counties, were added to the list because of research this summer on the expansion of the blacklegged tick, a carrier for the disease, the government said Friday. Westmorland includes Moncton.

"We've been monitoring this for several years," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, acting chief medical officer of health. "What we're seeing is an expansion of that territory. Now we're announcing two new counties."

Places in New Brunswick where populations of the tick were already found include Charlotte County, Saint John County and Kings County.

For Russell, the goal is to make people in the two counties where established populations have been newly identified aware of the discovery.

She did not say, however, whether people in those counties will see any direct change to health care provided — only that this new awareness could lead to greater precautions.

"We want people to be aware (Lyme disease) should be on a list of things to consider," she said. "Whether you're a member of the public out in the woods, or a member of the medical community who sees clients in your office or the emergency department with symptoms.

"You increase your chances … of being diagnosed and treated early."

While an expansion of the tick population was expected, it was not known exactly where the insect would be found.

"What's next?" Russell said. "We continue monitoring and we continue to get the message out.

"Prevention is the most important part of our message."