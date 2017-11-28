Lyle Hogan remembers the first time he pulled up on his bicycle to put air in the front tire at the service station at the corner of St. George and Weldon.

"I never thought that day would come that'd I'd be here 45 years later."

Hogan said he bought the gas station from George Colpitts after working there for five years. Since then, Hogan has run one of few independently owned gas stations in the province and made many friends along the way.

Hogan bought the service station after working there for five years. The building has seen better days and will be torn down this week. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"I love this corner and I love my customers and I'm going to miss this place."

When pressed about what year he bought the gas station, he said 1981 — 36 years ago.

Hogan has been telling people for years he's owned the business for 45 years for a while, he's proven to never let the truth get in the way of how he sees things.

Hogan is legally blind because of a rare genetic disorder called retinitis pigmentosa, but he bluffed his way through the world for years, not letting on that he couldn't see.

"I was ashamed about my eyes, really."

He said teachers thought he was a "slow learner," and his friends wouldn't play baseball with him because "I never could see the ball coming."

But still he didn't let on.

"I didn't tell anybody back then. Course, when you're born with something you don't really know until later on in years, so you think it's normal."

In 2014, Lyle's was applauded by a seniors group for being one of the last stations in the Moncton area to offer full-service fill-ups. (Marc Genuist/CBC)

Looking back over his career, Hogan said he's sad to let the business go, but he's happy with what he was able to do.

"I did well for myself, and I got a good wife and I have one son."

Gone now, but once prominently placed above the door, was a sign: Lyle's your little guy, the small independent.

Words that demonstrate Hogan does things his own way.

The garage door at Lyle's read: 'Your not Just a Customer, you're a neighbor. Thank you for shopping locally.' The door was dismantled on Tuesday morning. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The building was being stripped on Tuesday with plans to tear it down later this week. Hogan does not plan to be there.

"I'm going to hide for a few days. I don't want to see it come down."

But once the building is down, Hogan is considering opening a smaller store, one that sells tobacco products and treats. He said he's he's getting out of the gas business because the margins are too small.

"You can't make enough money to pay a man good wages to pump gas really."

Hogan has other retirement plans. He wants to move with his wife of 47 years, Annette, to an apartment with a view of his favourite place, "facing St. George Street."