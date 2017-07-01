What does a million-dollar (or several-million-dollar) home look like in a province known for its cheap real estate?

The answer is: pretty much however you want.

Compare that to Vancouver's scorching real estate market, where you'd be lucky to get an older, "900 to 1,000-square foot condominium in the $1 million range," according to Pam DeCourcey of Re/Max Professionals. "And you wouldn't be right downtown or near amenities that people are looking for."

In New Brunswick, the same price range could buy you a "3,000 to 5,000-square-foot mansion," she said. "Anything in the million-dollar and up price range tends to be on the waterfront, as well."

That should be "incentive for people to come back to an area that they were brought up in, or relocate somewhere with a nice, quiet lifestyle," said DeCourcey.

"Especially since the world is so small these days: you don't have to physically be at the office in Toronto or Calgary. Many people can work from their homes."

Whether you can actually afford it, or you're just dreaming, here are eight of the most luxurious properties on the market in New Brunswick.

8. 101 Fox Point Dr., Saint John

Listed at $1.2M

This custom-built home on the Drury Cove waterfront would be an "absolute dream location" for a sailor, snuggled into the trees on the rocky shores of the Kennebecasis River, said DeCourcey.

This $1.2M Saint John house comes with a three-plus car garage, boat launch and a riverside balcony.

But it's no cozy little cabin: there's 4,200 square feet of finished space, high ceilings and windows and Brazilian hardwood floors. Master suite has a three-way fireplace for chilly winter nights, riverside balcony for summer. Bonus: 3-plus car garage and boat launch.

No worries about nosy neighbours here

7. 293 Main St., Shediac

Listed at: $1.5M

Built in 1911 by the Tait potato-farming family, this unique, rambling neo-Queen Anne home has more recently been converted into a B&B and restaurant within walking distance of downtown Shediac.

Always dreamed of running a B&B in downtown Shediac? Here's your chance.

Original woodwork and ornately carved banisters have been left intact. In the entry portico, hundreds of little panes of bevelled glass cast pretty rainbows into the large dining room. Bonus: a capital "T," the first letter of the founding family's name, is inlaid in the woodwork and the stones of the various fireplaces.

The original 1911 details of historic Tait House, on Main Street in Shediac, have been kept intact.

6. 208 Prince of Wales St., Saint Andrews

Listed at: $1.65M

The current owners "spared no expense" designing this sprawling property — which could be either a B&B or a private home, depending on your tastes, according to real estate agent Cindy Kohler.

This Saint Andrews house could be a private residence or a B&B, depending on your tastes (and budget).

Floor-to-ceiling windows, chef's kitchen which you can stock from the organic garden (also on-site), plus a massive library. Custom curved staircase leads up to the two master suites, each of which has an ensuite bath. Still feeling cramped? The opposite end of the building houses an additional five suites, plus a grand foyer and butler's kitchen.

Hedges House has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking an organic garden to provide passive solar heating.

5. 3235 Lower Cambridge Rd., Cambridge-Narrows

Listed at: $1.65M

For those who want to get away from it all, in the truest sense: this 3,200-square-foot custom home along the Washademoak Lake in Cambridge-Narrows features a private dock with deep waterways "all the way to Florida," as it's phrased in the listing.

The house at 3235 Lower Cambridge Rd. in Cambridge-Narrows is a custom-built waterfront home on the Washademoak Lake.

Who needs to travel south, though, when four bedrooms and five baths sitting on 6.76 acres, a huge, heated double garage, in-ground pool, hot tub and trout pond are all accessible from the backyard?

This place has a private dock and waterway suitable for boats, yachts and sea planes.

4. 406 West Tenants Cove Rd., Lower Kars

Listed at: $1.9M

Formerly the home of the late MLA Dr. Jim Parott, this 140-acre waterfront estate has over a mile of waterfront that the next owner could choose to either subdivide or keep it as it is. The five-bedroom farmhouse was built in 1836 and includes an active winery with all the equipment.

This 1836 farmhouse formerly owned by the late Jim Parrott, an MLA and heart surgeon, features a winery, vineyard and five stables.

Horse lovers might dig the five stables, tack room and multiple garages for storage. The backyard has views of the Evandale Ferry, the Mistake and Hog Island.

Attention, wine-drinkers: this place could be relevant to your interests.

3. 365 Knowlesville Rd., Knowlesville

Listed at: $2.2M

Sweet deal: the property includes 180 acres of mature mixed hardwood suitable for maple syrup production.

The four-bedroom estate in Aberdeen, which is about 20 minutes outside of Florenceville, was designed with horses in mind to such an extent that it's been featured as Farm of the Week by the equestrian magazine Horse Canada. It has a barn big enough to accommodate five animals, plus 30 acres of pasture (half of it fenced), an outdoor sand ring and additional storage barn.

Featured as Farm of the Week by Horse Canada, this four-bedroom estate is 23 minutes from Florenceville.

In addition to the equestrian appeal, the deal gets literally sweeter: the property includes 180 acres of mature mixed hardwood suitable for maple syrup production. .

2. 8 Rothesay Park Rd., Rothesay

Listed at: $3.8M

"The size of the waterfront lot in the middle of the town of Rothesay, is what makes this most impressive," said DeCourcey: the 14,000 sq ft living space, she said, is "a huge footprint within the town." Formerly owned by the late Kerry McLellan, CEO of Kinek Technologies, the property is easy to spot — the house, not so much. Dozens of manicured shrubberies shield the five-bedroom estate from the road.

Huge lawn and a really, really long driveway are features of this $3.8M in Rothesay.

The house sits along the Kennebecasis River with a deep water anchorage. Lots of slate stonework patios, a home gym, sauna, huge meeting room, and massive library/office with a fireplace. But if you're not feeling the private beach, you can take a dip in the saltwater pool.

Multiple slate stonework patios overlook the Kennebecasis River.

1. Route 785, Utopia

Listed at: $6.9M

This is far and away the most expensive home on the list — and billed in the listing as the "finest property in New Brunswick." It was built seven years ago for Toronto-born tech multimillionaire and competitive tennis player Lorne Abony of FastForward Innovations.

Built for Toronto-born tech multimillionaire and competitive tennis player Lorne Abony, this sprawling home sits on 5.5 acres on Lake Utopia.

Amenities include a tennis court, water park with two pools, a water-slide, and wading pool — plus beach volleyball court, pool house, playground and private dock with a beach and boat lift. Contemporary design has lots of glass and scenic bubble-bathing opportunities.

Super modern touches on Lake Utopia.

Need a place to land your helicopter? The private beach will do nicely.

Like number five on this list, it's for those who really like their privacy: it's located half an hour from St. George and over an hour from Fredericton and Saint John. But commuting should be a snap — considering you can land your helicopter on the private beach.