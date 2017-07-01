What does a million-dollar (or several-million-dollar) home look like in a province known for its cheap real estate?
The answer is: pretty much however you want.
Compare that to Vancouver's scorching real estate market, where you'd be lucky to get an older, "900 to 1,000-square foot condominium in the $1 million range," according to Pam DeCourcey of Re/Max Professionals. "And you wouldn't be right downtown or near amenities that people are looking for."
In New Brunswick, the same price range could buy you a "3,000 to 5,000-square-foot mansion," she said. "Anything in the million-dollar and up price range tends to be on the waterfront, as well."
That should be "incentive for people to come back to an area that they were brought up in, or relocate somewhere with a nice, quiet lifestyle," said DeCourcey.
"Especially since the world is so small these days: you don't have to physically be at the office in Toronto or Calgary. Many people can work from their homes."
Whether you can actually afford it, or you're just dreaming, here are eight of the most luxurious properties on the market in New Brunswick.
8. 101 Fox Point Dr., Saint John
Listed at $1.2M
This custom-built home on the Drury Cove waterfront would be an "absolute dream location" for a sailor, snuggled into the trees on the rocky shores of the Kennebecasis River, said DeCourcey.
But it's no cozy little cabin: there's 4,200 square feet of finished space, high ceilings and windows and Brazilian hardwood floors. Master suite has a three-way fireplace for chilly winter nights, riverside balcony for summer. Bonus: 3-plus car garage and boat launch.
7. 293 Main St., Shediac
Listed at: $1.5M
Built in 1911 by the Tait potato-farming family, this unique, rambling neo-Queen Anne home has more recently been converted into a B&B and restaurant within walking distance of downtown Shediac.
Original woodwork and ornately carved banisters have been left intact. In the entry portico, hundreds of little panes of bevelled glass cast pretty rainbows into the large dining room. Bonus: a capital "T," the first letter of the founding family's name, is inlaid in the woodwork and the stones of the various fireplaces.
6. 208 Prince of Wales St., Saint Andrews
Listed at: $1.65M
The current owners "spared no expense" designing this sprawling property — which could be either a B&B or a private home, depending on your tastes, according to real estate agent Cindy Kohler.
Floor-to-ceiling windows, chef's kitchen which you can stock from the organic garden (also on-site), plus a massive library. Custom curved staircase leads up to the two master suites, each of which has an ensuite bath. Still feeling cramped? The opposite end of the building houses an additional five suites, plus a grand foyer and butler's kitchen.
5. 3235 Lower Cambridge Rd., Cambridge-Narrows
Listed at: $1.65M
For those who want to get away from it all, in the truest sense: this 3,200-square-foot custom home along the Washademoak Lake in Cambridge-Narrows features a private dock with deep waterways "all the way to Florida," as it's phrased in the listing.
Who needs to travel south, though, when four bedrooms and five baths sitting on 6.76 acres, a huge, heated double garage, in-ground pool, hot tub and trout pond are all accessible from the backyard?
4. 406 West Tenants Cove Rd., Lower Kars
Listed at: $1.9M
Formerly the home of the late MLA Dr. Jim Parott, this 140-acre waterfront estate has over a mile of waterfront that the next owner could choose to either subdivide or keep it as it is. The five-bedroom farmhouse was built in 1836 and includes an active winery with all the equipment.
Horse lovers might dig the five stables, tack room and multiple garages for storage. The backyard has views of the Evandale Ferry, the Mistake and Hog Island.
3. 365 Knowlesville Rd., Knowlesville
Listed at: $2.2M
The four-bedroom estate in Aberdeen, which is about 20 minutes outside of Florenceville, was designed with horses in mind to such an extent that it's been featured as Farm of the Week by the equestrian magazine Horse Canada. It has a barn big enough to accommodate five animals, plus 30 acres of pasture (half of it fenced), an outdoor sand ring and additional storage barn.
In addition to the equestrian appeal, the deal gets literally sweeter: the property includes 180 acres of mature mixed hardwood suitable for maple syrup production. .
2. 8 Rothesay Park Rd., Rothesay
Listed at: $3.8M
"The size of the waterfront lot in the middle of the town of Rothesay, is what makes this most impressive," said DeCourcey: the 14,000 sq ft living space, she said, is "a huge footprint within the town." Formerly owned by the late Kerry McLellan, CEO of Kinek Technologies, the property is easy to spot — the house, not so much. Dozens of manicured shrubberies shield the five-bedroom estate from the road.
The house sits along the Kennebecasis River with a deep water anchorage. Lots of slate stonework patios, a home gym, sauna, huge meeting room, and massive library/office with a fireplace. But if you're not feeling the private beach, you can take a dip in the saltwater pool.
1. Route 785, Utopia
Listed at: $6.9M
This is far and away the most expensive home on the list — and billed in the listing as the "finest property in New Brunswick." It was built seven years ago for Toronto-born tech multimillionaire and competitive tennis player Lorne Abony of FastForward Innovations.
Amenities include a tennis court, water park with two pools, a water-slide, and wading pool — plus beach volleyball court, pool house, playground and private dock with a beach and boat lift. Contemporary design has lots of glass and scenic bubble-bathing opportunities.
Like number five on this list, it's for those who really like their privacy: it's located half an hour from St. George and over an hour from Fredericton and Saint John. But commuting should be a snap — considering you can land your helicopter on the private beach.