Lucien, a.k.a Marshall Button, says a lot happened in 2016, and he gave CBC's Information Morning Moncton his take on what kind of year it was.

The unemployed millworker from the North Shore touched on a little bit of everything that happened over the past 12 months, including how women fared in politics and how well Canadian women did at the Olympics, or as he called the Games, the Zika virus tournament of champions.

Lucien reminded us of the Mike Duffy court case over Senate expense claims, the U.S. election and, closer to home, the 33 per cent pay hike Moncton's city councillors approved for themselves.

And, Lucien said, we shouldn't forget about our provincial politicians in Fredericton, including boy wonder Brian Gallant.

"He's going into the second half of his four-year internship, so I guess, hey, it's time to take off the training wheel, Brian."

Lucien also gave us a reminder of what the Progressive Conservatives have been up to in the last year.

"And PC vote themselves the new leader," he said. "Well, not so new. We can't blame Higgs if nobody on the North Shore or east of the province start to feel all warm and fuzzy about the great communicator with a retirement package from Irving.

"Anyway, 2017 — for the world, the country and our own New Brunswick — maybe not sunny days, but we would be happy with cloudy with a chance of 2018. Until next year, salut. That's me, Lucien."