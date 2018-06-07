Edmundston judge named to New Brunswick Court of Appeal

There's a new judge on New Brunswick's top court.

Federal Justice Minister Judy Wilson-Raybould announced Thursday that Justice Lucie Lavigne of the Court of Queen's Bench has been named to the New Brunswick Court of Appeal.

She takes the spot that had been held by Justice Marc Richard, who was promoted to chief justice last month.

Lavigne, a lawyer since 1980, was appointed to the Court of Queen's Bench in Edmundston in 2001.

The appointment opens up a fourth vacancy on the Court of Queen's Bench on top of openings in Moncton, Saint John and Bathurst.

Chief Justice David Smith asked for the province's consent to transfer one judge from Saint John to Moncton to fill the vacancy there. But under new legislation passed last year, the province has not given its consent.

In March, a spokesperson for Wilson-Raybould said she would appoint judges to the three vacancies "in short order."