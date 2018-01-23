Members of two local service district advisory committees say the Liberal government isn't taking their advice or consulting them.

"We really have hit a wall, whether it's within our mandate or not, we've hit a wall every time," Steve Gourdeau, a member of the Kingston local service district advisory committee, said to Information Morning Saint John.

Gourdeau said the committee on the Kingston Peninsula outside Saint John has tried to give advice to the Department of Environment and Local Government but without results.

Under the Municipalities Act, each local service district can potentially have an advisory committee, which would advise the province on certain matters affecting the district such as animal control and fire protection. A committee's advice wouldn't be sought on local matters such roads, highways or waste pickup.

The districts' budgets are drawn up by the Department of Local Government.

And the province isn't interested in advice, Gourdeau said.

"In the last two years we've been completely shut out of the budgeting process," he said. "We were told in no uncertain terms that the act doesn't say they have to consult with us."

Gourdeau said he'd hoped the province would respond to collaboration.

"We really thought that by, you know, adopting a collaborative attitude and a professional attitude that we could get some things done, or at least try to bring some issues to the forefront … that just hasn't happened," he said.

"We just couldn't seem to get any traction. … Our voices just don't seem to be heard."

Advice ignored

Reg Manzer, a member of St. Martins local district advisory committee, said the situation is similar in his district.

"It's really a poor set-up and we have no voice whatsoever," Manzer said.

"It seems to be we just get our budgets and the budgets have already been put through, they're already approved, we don't have any input into it."

Government response

Sheila Lagacé, the director of communications for the department, wrote in an email to CBC News that the department has "regular discussions and information sharing as well as consultation … with LSD advisory committees."

"We also want to commend the LSD advisory committee on their efforts to communicate with residents and their work in making their community more resilient."

"With this said, staff will be reaching out to Mr. Gourdeau to ensure the lines of communications are open and where possible we will facilitate additional contact with other departments and agencies when that is appropriate."

Gourdeau said he didn't understand why the government hasn't been listening to committee advice.

Province's position baffling

"If we take the time as a community to encourage people to volunteer to serve as elected members of a [LSD advisory committee] why would we not want those committees to be fully engaged and actually provide the minister … with advice based on what we hear and what we know from the community," said Gourdeau.

Gourdeau said he didn't know if any of the members of the Kingston committee would want to serve another term. Manzer said he has thought about not reoffering in St. Martins, but there are complications.

"[I've] not wanted to reoffer ... but there's been so little interest from the community that only the LSD committee members, the existing ones, show up to the meetings," said Manzer.

"So we all end up nominating each other and we're still on it."